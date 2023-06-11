Sunday's game at Comerica Park has the Arizona Diamondbacks (39-25) matching up with the Detroit Tigers (26-36) at 11:35 AM ET (on June 11). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 victory for the Diamondbacks, so expect a tight matchup.

The Diamondbacks will look to Zac Gallen (7-2) versus the Tigers and Joey Wentz (1-6).

Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 7-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Diamondbacks have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 30 times this season and won 21, or 70%, of those games.

Arizona has entered three games this season favored by -225 or more, and won each of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Arizona is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 329 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule