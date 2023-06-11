The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.385 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.389), slugging percentage (.569) and total hits (66) this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

In 43 of 59 games this season (72.9%) Carroll has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (28.8%).

He has hit a home run in 20.3% of his games in 2023 (12 of 59), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Carroll has had at least one RBI in 33.9% of his games this year (20 of 59), with more than one RBI nine times (15.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 32 games this year (54.2%), including 11 multi-run games (18.6%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 27 .271 AVG .347 .348 OBP .435 .492 SLG .663 13 XBH 17 6 HR 7 15 RBI 17 25/12 K/BB 24/14 7 SB 11

Tigers Pitching Rankings