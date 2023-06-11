Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Tigers - June 11
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:24 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.385 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Discover More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.389), slugging percentage (.569) and total hits (66) this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- In 43 of 59 games this season (72.9%) Carroll has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (28.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 20.3% of his games in 2023 (12 of 59), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Carroll has had at least one RBI in 33.9% of his games this year (20 of 59), with more than one RBI nine times (15.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 32 games this year (54.2%), including 11 multi-run games (18.6%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|27
|.271
|AVG
|.347
|.348
|OBP
|.435
|.492
|SLG
|.663
|13
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|7
|15
|RBI
|17
|25/12
|K/BB
|24/14
|7
|SB
|11
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.52).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (76 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wentz (1-6) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 7.49 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 7.49 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .317 to opposing hitters.
