Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Tigers - June 11
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:23 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
After hitting .270 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Joey Wentz) at 11:35 AM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .249 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks.
- Walker has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has homered in 18.3% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Walker has an RBI in 24 of 60 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 53.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.0%).
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|29
|.243
|AVG
|.254
|.320
|OBP
|.307
|.441
|SLG
|.491
|12
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|7
|14
|RBI
|23
|22/12
|K/BB
|25/9
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (76 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wentz makes the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.49 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 7.49 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .317 to opposing batters.
