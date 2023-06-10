Player prop bet options for Gleyber Torres and others are listed when the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Domingo Germán Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Germán Stats

The Yankees will hand the ball to Domingo German (3-3) for his 12th start of the season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

German will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.

Germán Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers Jun. 4 6.2 4 1 1 6 1 at Mariners May. 29 6.1 7 4 4 4 3 at Blue Jays May. 16 3.0 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays May. 11 5.2 3 2 1 3 3 at Rays May. 6 5.0 4 2 2 5 2

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Torres Stats

Torres has eight doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 27 RBI (60 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashed .252/.330/.420 on the season.

Torres has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .118 with a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 63 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs, 20 walks and 32 RBI.

He has a slash line of .273/.345/.450 so far this year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has put up 59 hits with 16 doubles, 14 home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 51 runs.

He has a slash line of .247/.302/.490 so far this year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Jun. 9 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 at Guardians Jun. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jun. 7 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Guardians Jun. 6 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 2

