On Saturday, Pavin Smith (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)



Pavin Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has five doubles, six home runs and 22 walks while hitting .200.
  • In 21 of 45 games this season (46.7%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (15.6%).
  • He has homered in 13.3% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Smith has had an RBI in 15 games this season (33.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 18 of 45 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 20
.246 AVG .155
.395 OBP .211
.333 SLG .394
4 XBH 7
1 HR 5
12 RBI 13
18/17 K/BB 15/5
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 74 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • Boyd (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 12th start of the season. He has a 5.57 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.57, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .242 batting average against him.
