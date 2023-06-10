Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Tigers - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Pavin Smith (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith has five doubles, six home runs and 22 walks while hitting .200.
- In 21 of 45 games this season (46.7%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (15.6%).
- He has homered in 13.3% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has had an RBI in 15 games this season (33.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 18 of 45 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|20
|.246
|AVG
|.155
|.395
|OBP
|.211
|.333
|SLG
|.394
|4
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|13
|18/17
|K/BB
|15/5
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 74 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Boyd (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 12th start of the season. He has a 5.57 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.57, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .242 batting average against him.
