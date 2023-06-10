Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Tigers - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Nick Ahmed (.240 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is hitting .229 with five doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Ahmed has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 34 games this year, with multiple hits in 11.8% of those games.
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- Ahmed has driven in a run in eight games this season (23.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight of 34 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.304
|AVG
|.160
|.360
|OBP
|.176
|.413
|SLG
|.220
|3
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|4
|7/4
|K/BB
|14/1
|3
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 74 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Boyd makes the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.57 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 5.57 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
