Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks battle Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 3, when he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Braves.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 14 walks while hitting .310.

He ranks eighth in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Gurriel will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .222 during his last games.

In 75.5% of his games this year (40 of 53), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (28.3%) he recorded more than one.

In 15.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (41.5%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (17.0%).

He has scored in 22 games this year (41.5%), including five multi-run games (9.4%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 24 .324 AVG .295 .377 OBP .340 .610 SLG .484 18 XBH 10 5 HR 4 25 RBI 10 18/8 K/BB 17/6 1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings