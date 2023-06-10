Jake McCarthy and his .324 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (59 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Detroit Tigers and Matthew Boyd on June 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is batting .188 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.

McCarthy has had a hit in 13 of 31 games this season (41.9%), including multiple hits six times (19.4%).

He has homered in just one game this year.

In six games this season, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In nine games this year (29.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 12 .219 AVG .135 .275 OBP .250 .328 SLG .135 4 XBH 0 1 HR 0 4 RBI 3 14/5 K/BB 5/4 8 SB 4

Tigers Pitching Rankings