Gabriel Moreno -- .214 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on June 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .280 with seven doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Moreno has gotten a hit in 30 of 49 games this year (61.2%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (24.5%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 49 games played this year, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Moreno has had at least one RBI in 34.7% of his games this season (17 of 49), with two or more RBI four times (8.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 10 of 49 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 20 .315 AVG .235 .344 OBP .289 .360 SLG .368 4 XBH 5 0 HR 2 10 RBI 13 16/5 K/BB 18/6 3 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings