Gabriel Moreno -- .214 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on June 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

  • Moreno is hitting .280 with seven doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
  • Moreno has gotten a hit in 30 of 49 games this year (61.2%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (24.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 49 games played this year, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Moreno has had at least one RBI in 34.7% of his games this season (17 of 49), with two or more RBI four times (8.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 10 of 49 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 20
.315 AVG .235
.344 OBP .289
.360 SLG .368
4 XBH 5
0 HR 2
10 RBI 13
16/5 K/BB 18/6
3 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.51).
  • The Tigers rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (74 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Boyd makes the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.57 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.57, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
