Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Tigers - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Gabriel Moreno -- .214 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on June 10 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .280 with seven doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Moreno has gotten a hit in 30 of 49 games this year (61.2%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (24.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 49 games played this year, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Moreno has had at least one RBI in 34.7% of his games this season (17 of 49), with two or more RBI four times (8.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 10 of 49 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|20
|.315
|AVG
|.235
|.344
|OBP
|.289
|.360
|SLG
|.368
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|13
|16/5
|K/BB
|18/6
|3
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.51).
- The Tigers rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (74 total, 1.2 per game).
- Boyd makes the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.57 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.57, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
