Evan Longoria -- with a slugging percentage of .710 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, on June 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Nationals.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is batting .225 with six doubles, eight home runs and six walks.

Longoria has had a hit in 16 of 33 games this year (48.5%), including multiple hits five times (15.2%).

Looking at the 33 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (24.2%), and in 7.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 12 games this season (36.4%), Longoria has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.1%) he had two or more.

In 13 games this season (39.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .235 AVG .216 .273 OBP .259 .569 SLG .471 7 XBH 7 5 HR 3 8 RBI 7 17/3 K/BB 17/3 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings