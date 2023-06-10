Evan Longoria -- with a slugging percentage of .710 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, on June 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Nationals.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

  • Longoria is batting .225 with six doubles, eight home runs and six walks.
  • Longoria has had a hit in 16 of 33 games this year (48.5%), including multiple hits five times (15.2%).
  • Looking at the 33 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (24.2%), and in 7.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 12 games this season (36.4%), Longoria has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.1%) he had two or more.
  • In 13 games this season (39.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.235 AVG .216
.273 OBP .259
.569 SLG .471
7 XBH 7
5 HR 3
8 RBI 7
17/3 K/BB 17/3
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 74 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • Boyd gets the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.57 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 32-year-old has a 5.57 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
