The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.444 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Tigers.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is batting .367 with nine doubles, a home run and six walks.

Rivera is batting .500 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Rivera has gotten a hit in 21 of 30 games this season (70.0%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (40.0%).

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

Rivera has had an RBI in 11 games this season (36.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 games this year (50.0%), including multiple runs in four games.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 .362 AVG .373 .362 OBP .439 .489 SLG .490 4 XBH 6 1 HR 0 4 RBI 11 5/0 K/BB 6/6 0 SB 0

