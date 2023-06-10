Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Tigers - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.444 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Tigers.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is batting .367 with nine doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Rivera is batting .500 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Rivera has gotten a hit in 21 of 30 games this season (70.0%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (40.0%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- Rivera has had an RBI in 11 games this season (36.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (50.0%), including multiple runs in four games.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.362
|AVG
|.373
|.362
|OBP
|.439
|.489
|SLG
|.490
|4
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|11
|5/0
|K/BB
|6/6
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 74 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Boyd (3-4 with a 5.57 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season.
- The lefty's last time out was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 5.57 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
