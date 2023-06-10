Saturday's contest features the Arizona Diamondbacks (38-25) and the Detroit Tigers (26-35) clashing at Comerica Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on June 10.

The Diamondbacks will look to Ryne Nelson (2-3) versus the Tigers and Matthew Boyd (3-4).

Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Diamondbacks have won two of their last four games against the spread.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 29 times and won 20, or 69%, of those games.

Arizona has a record of 15-8 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 324.

The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.35).

Diamondbacks Schedule