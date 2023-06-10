Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 10
Saturday's contest features the Arizona Diamondbacks (38-25) and the Detroit Tigers (26-35) clashing at Comerica Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on June 10.
The Diamondbacks will look to Ryne Nelson (2-3) versus the Tigers and Matthew Boyd (3-4).
Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Tigers
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Odds
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Diamondbacks have won two of their last four games against the spread.
- This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 29 times and won 20, or 69%, of those games.
- Arizona has a record of 15-8 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.
- Arizona has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 324.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.35).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 3
|Braves
|L 5-2
|Ryne Nelson vs Spencer Strider
|June 4
|Braves
|L 8-5
|Zac Gallen vs Mike Soroka
|June 6
|@ Nationals
|W 10-5
|Tommy Henry vs Jake Irvin
|June 7
|@ Nationals
|W 6-2
|Zach Davies vs Patrick Corbin
|June 9
|@ Tigers
|W 11-6
|Merrill Kelly vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 10
|@ Tigers
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Matthew Boyd
|June 11
|@ Tigers
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Joey Wentz
|June 12
|Phillies
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Taijuan Walker
|June 13
|Phillies
|-
|Zach Davies vs Zack Wheeler
|June 14
|Phillies
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Ranger Suárez
|June 15
|Phillies
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Aaron Nola
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.