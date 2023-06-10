Corbin Carroll and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (105 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Detroit Tigers and Matthew Boyd on June 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

He smacked two homers in his most recent game (going 3-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Comerica Park

Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 66 hits and an OBP of .395 to go with a slugging percentage of .580. All three of those stats are best among Arizona hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks seventh in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 10th and he is third in slugging.

Carroll is batting .476 with four homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Carroll has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

Looking at the 58 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (20.7%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Carroll has had an RBI in 20 games this season (34.5%), including nine multi-RBI outings (15.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 32 games this year (55.2%), including 11 multi-run games (19.0%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 26 .271 AVG .362 .348 OBP .450 .492 SLG .691 13 XBH 17 6 HR 7 15 RBI 17 25/12 K/BB 23/14 7 SB 11

Tigers Pitching Rankings