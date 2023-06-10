On Saturday, Christian Walker (.372 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks while batting .253.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 89th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Walker has had a hit in 35 of 59 games this season (59.3%), including multiple hits 17 times (28.8%).

He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (18.6%), homering in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.

Walker has driven in a run in 24 games this year (40.7%), including eight games with more than one RBI (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 54.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.1%).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 28 .243 AVG .264 .320 OBP .317 .441 SLG .509 12 XBH 13 5 HR 7 14 RBI 23 22/12 K/BB 25/9 1 SB 0

