Veronika Kudermetova will play Celine Naef next in the Libema Open quarterfinals. At +275, Kudermetova is the favorite to win this tournament at Autotron Rosmalen.

Kudermetova at the 2023 Libema Open

  • Next Round: Quarterfinals
  • Tournament Dates: June 9-18
  • Venue: Autotron Rosmalen
  • Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands
  • Court Surface: Grass

Kudermetova's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, June 16 (at 10:15 AM ET), Kudermetova will meet Naef, after defeating Carol Zhao 6-1, 6-3 in the last round.

Veronika Kudermetova Grand Slam Odds

  • Wimbeldon odds to win: +3300
  • US Open odds to win: +2000
  • Libema Open odds to win: +275

Kudermetova Stats

  • Kudermetova is coming off a 6-1, 6-3 win over No. 163-ranked Zhao in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
  • Kudermetova is 35-20 over the past year, with zero tournament victories.
  • In two tournaments on grass over the past year, Kudermetova has gone 3-1.
  • Kudermetova, over the past year, has played 55 matches across all court surfaces, and 21.8 games per match.
  • Kudermetova, over the past year, has played four matches on grass, and 21.0 games per match.
  • Kudermetova has won 34.6% of her return games and 71.9% of her service games over the past year.
  • On grass over the past 12 months, Kudermetova has been victorious in 72.7% of her service games and 47.5% of her return games.

