As they prepare for Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat (44-38), the Denver Nuggets (53-29) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, June 9 at FTX Arena.

Watch Nuggets vs. Heat with Fubo!

These two teams match up for the second straight game after the Nuggets beat the Heat 109-94 on Wednesday. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets in the win with 34 points, while Jimmy Butler scored 28 in the losing effort for the Heat.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

When Denver scores more than 109.8 points, it is 48-13.

The Nuggets have seen an uptick in scoring lately, putting up 116 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.2 points more than the 115.8 they've scored this year.

Denver hits 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Nuggets put up 116.3 points per 100 possessions (second in the league), while giving up 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Heat Season Insights

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Miami is 22-8.

While the Heat are putting up 109.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, tallying 106.2 points per contest.

Miami knocks down 1.1 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 12 (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13.1.

The Heat rank 25th in the NBA with 110.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and ninth defensively with 110.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -3.5 211

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.