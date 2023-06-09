The Denver Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets have a 2-1 lead in the series.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 112 - Heat 111

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 3.5)

Heat (+ 3.5) Pick OU: Over (211)



The Nuggets have put together a 44-36-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 30-48-4 mark from the Heat.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Denver (28-22-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (54.9%) than Miami (7-8) does as the underdog (46.7%).

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Miami and its opponents do it more often (48.8% of the time) than Denver and its opponents (45.1%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 43-18, a better record than the Heat have put up (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets Performance Insights

Denver is posting 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this season, while surrendering 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been piling up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 dimes per contest.

With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets are fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by making 11.8 treys per contest.

Denver is attempting 55.2 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 63.9% of the shots it has attempted (and 72.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 31.2 treys per contest, which are 36.1% of its shots (and 27.1% of the team's buckets).

Heat Performance Insights

Offensively Miami is the worst squad in the league (109.5 points per game). But defensively it is second-best (109.8 points allowed per game).

At 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the league.

In 2022-23 the Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

Miami attempts 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's buckets are 2-pointers, and 30.5% are 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.