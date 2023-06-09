Mercury vs. Wings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:36 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Wings (4-3), on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, look to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Phoenix Mercury (1-4).
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Mercury vs. Wings matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Mercury vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Arena: College Park Center
Mercury vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-4.5)
|168.5
|-205
|+175
|BetMGM
|Wings (-5.5)
|168.5
|-210
|+170
|PointsBet
|Wings (-4.5)
|167.5
|-210
|+160
|Tipico
|Wings (-4.5)
|167.5
|-180
|+145
Mercury vs. Wings Betting Trends
- The Wings have covered twice in matchups with a spread this season.
- The Mercury have won one game against the spread this year.
- Dallas has covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
- Phoenix has not covered the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- So far this season, three out of the Wings' games have hit the over.
- In the Mercury's chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
