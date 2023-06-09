The Dallas Wings (4-3), on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, look to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Phoenix Mercury (1-4).

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Mercury vs. Wings matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Wings Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Arena: College Park Center

Mercury vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
DraftKings Wings (-4.5) 168.5 -205 +175
BetMGM Wings (-5.5) 168.5 -210 +170
PointsBet Wings (-4.5) 167.5 -210 +160
Tipico Wings (-4.5) 167.5 -180 +145

Mercury vs. Wings Betting Trends

  • The Wings have covered twice in matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Mercury have won one game against the spread this year.
  • Dallas has covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
  • Phoenix has not covered the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
  • So far this season, three out of the Wings' games have hit the over.
  • In the Mercury's chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

