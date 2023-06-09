The Phoenix Mercury (1-4) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to square off against the Dallas Wings (4-3) on Friday, June 9 at College Park Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.

These squads match up for the second straight game after the Wings defeated the Mercury 84-79 on Wednesday.

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Mercury vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Mercury Player Leaders

Brittney Griner is posting team highs in points (22.4 per game) and rebounds (7.8). And she is contributing 1.8 assists, making 64.5% of her shots from the field (second in league).

Diana Taurasi is No. 1 on the Mercury in assists (6.6 per game), and produces 18.4 points and 3.6 rebounds. She also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Sug Sutton is posting 10.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, making 50% of her shots from the floor and 55.6% from beyond the arc (first in WNBA), with 1 triples per contest.

Sophie Cunningham gives the Mercury 12.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. She also delivers 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Moriah Jefferson gives the Mercury 8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. She also averages 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Mercury vs. Wings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -5.5 167.5

