The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte and his .571 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Nationals.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Comerica Park

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has an OPS of .822, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .480 this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 64th and he is 38th in slugging.

Marte has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in nine games this season (15.8%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Marte has had an RBI in 18 games this year (31.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (12.3%).

He has scored in 30 of 57 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .264 AVG .263 .333 OBP .323 .444 SLG .544 9 XBH 7 1 HR 4 8 RBI 8 15/7 K/BB 7/4 0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings