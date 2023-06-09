Jose Herrera is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 4, when he went 0-for-3 against the Braves.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Jose Herrera At The Plate

  • Herrera has four doubles and seven walks while hitting .231.
  • Herrera has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 21 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 21 games this year.
  • In five games this season, Herrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in eight of 21 games (38.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
.179 AVG .292
.233 OBP .400
.179 SLG .458
0 XBH 4
0 HR 0
2 RBI 4
10/2 K/BB 9/5
1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Tigers have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (72 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lorenzen makes the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 3.21 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .211 to opposing hitters.
