Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Tigers - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Jake McCarthy (hitting .273 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is batting .184 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.
- McCarthy has recorded a hit in 12 of 30 games this year (40.0%), including six multi-hit games (20.0%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in five games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In eight games this year (26.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.111
|.211
|OBP
|.250
|.333
|SLG
|.111
|3
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|7/2
|K/BB
|5/3
|0
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.43).
- The Tigers rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (72 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lorenzen makes the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 3.21 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .211 to opposing hitters.
