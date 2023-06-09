Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Tigers - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Geraldo Perdomo -- .161 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, on June 9 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .281 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks.
- Perdomo has gotten a hit in 25 of 47 games this season (53.2%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (27.7%).
- Looking at the 47 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (10.6%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Perdomo has had at least one RBI in 34.0% of his games this year (16 of 47), with more than one RBI six times (12.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 44.7% of his games this year (21 of 47), he has scored, and in five of those games (10.6%) he has scored more than once.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|.311
|AVG
|.467
|.426
|OBP
|.515
|.489
|SLG
|.700
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|9
|11/9
|K/BB
|4/2
|3
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.43 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 72 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Lorenzen (2-2) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.21 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- In nine games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.21 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .211 to opposing batters.
