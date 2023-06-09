Corbin Carroll will lead the way for the Arizona Diamondbacks (37-25) on Friday, June 9, when they square off against Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers (26-34) at Comerica Park at 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +120 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run over/under has been listed for this game.

Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly - ARI (7-3, 3.06 ERA) vs Michael Lorenzen - DET (2-2, 3.21 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Diamondbacks' game against the Tigers but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Diamondbacks (-145) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Diamondbacks to beat the Tigers with those odds, and the Diamondbacks emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.90.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Corbin Carroll get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 28 times this season and won 19, or 67.9%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have gone 12-6 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks have a 7-1 record across the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Tigers have won in 20, or 38.5%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 16 times in 40 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Emmanuel Rivera 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+220)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 3rd Win NL West +450 - 2nd

