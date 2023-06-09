Spencer Torkelson and Ketel Marte will hit the field when the Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks meet on Friday at Comerica Park.

Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 14th in baseball with 70 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Arizona is fifth in MLB with a .434 slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks' .264 batting average is third-best in MLB.

Arizona has the No. 6 offense in MLB action, scoring five runs per game (313 total runs).

The Diamondbacks rank ninth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .329.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game to rank third in baseball.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Arizona's 4.33 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.332).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Merrill Kelly (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.06 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

Kelly is seeking his third straight quality start.

Kelly is looking for his 12th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has made one appearance this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 Braves W 3-2 Home Merrill Kelly Charlie Morton 6/3/2023 Braves L 5-2 Home Ryne Nelson Spencer Strider 6/4/2023 Braves L 8-5 Home Zac Gallen Mike Soroka 6/6/2023 Nationals W 10-5 Away Tommy Henry Jake Irvin 6/7/2023 Nationals W 6-2 Away Zach Davies Patrick Corbin 6/9/2023 Tigers - Away Merrill Kelly Michael Lorenzen 6/10/2023 Tigers - Away Ryne Nelson Matthew Boyd 6/11/2023 Tigers - Away Zac Gallen Joey Wentz 6/12/2023 Phillies - Home Tommy Henry Taijuan Walker 6/13/2023 Phillies - Home Zach Davies Zack Wheeler 6/14/2023 Phillies - Home Merrill Kelly Ranger Suárez

