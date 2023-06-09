Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers will try to defeat Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks when the teams square off on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Tigers (+120). The over/under for the game is listed at 8 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -145 +120 8 -120 +100 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks have a record of 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won 67.9% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (19-9).

Arizona has a 12-6 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The Diamondbacks have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this matchup.

Arizona has played in 62 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-31-3).

The Diamondbacks have put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60% of the time).

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-14 17-11 14-9 23-16 26-15 11-10

