Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 9
Friday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (37-25) and the Detroit Tigers (26-34) at Comerica Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Diamondbacks taking home the win. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on June 9.
The Diamondbacks will look to Merrill Kelly (7-3) against the Tigers and Michael Lorenzen (2-2).
Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Diamondbacks have a record of 7-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- The Diamondbacks are 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks have won 19, or 67.9%, of the 28 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Arizona has a record of 12-6, a 66.7% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The Diamondbacks have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Arizona is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 313 total runs this season.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 2
|Braves
|W 3-2
|Merrill Kelly vs Charlie Morton
|June 3
|Braves
|L 5-2
|Ryne Nelson vs Spencer Strider
|June 4
|Braves
|L 8-5
|Zac Gallen vs Mike Soroka
|June 6
|@ Nationals
|W 10-5
|Tommy Henry vs Jake Irvin
|June 7
|@ Nationals
|W 6-2
|Zach Davies vs Patrick Corbin
|June 9
|@ Tigers
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 10
|@ Tigers
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Matthew Boyd
|June 11
|@ Tigers
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Joey Wentz
|June 12
|Phillies
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Taijuan Walker
|June 13
|Phillies
|-
|Zach Davies vs Zack Wheeler
|June 14
|Phillies
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Ranger Suárez
