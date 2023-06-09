Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Tigers - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Corbin Carroll (.737 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up four hits (going 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Nationals.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 63 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .391.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Carroll has gotten a hit in 42 of 57 games this year (73.7%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (28.1%).
- He has gone deep in 19.3% of his games in 2023 (11 of 57), and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Carroll has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (33.3%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (14.0%).
- He has scored in 54.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 17.5%.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|.290
|AVG
|.320
|.372
|OBP
|.370
|.522
|SLG
|.540
|9
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|4
|15/7
|K/BB
|15/4
|5
|SB
|5
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.43 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 72 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- The Tigers will send Lorenzen (2-2) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty went seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In nine games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.21, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .211 against him.
