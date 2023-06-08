Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - June 8
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Pavin Smith (.139 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Discover More About This Game
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith has five doubles, six home runs and 22 walks while hitting .206.
- Smith has had a hit in 21 of 44 games this year (47.7%), including multiple hits seven times (15.9%).
- Looking at the 44 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (13.6%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has driven in a run in 15 games this season (34.1%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 38.6% of his games this season (17 of 44), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.8%) he has scored more than once.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|.353
|AVG
|.200
|.511
|OBP
|.310
|.412
|SLG
|.480
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|11/11
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|19
|13 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (42.1%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.8%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (36.8%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (26.3%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (36.8%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 83 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.09 ERA ranks 19th, 1.418 WHIP ranks 56th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 54th among qualifying pitchers this season.
