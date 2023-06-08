Ketel Marte -- with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on June 8 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Nationals.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Discover More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.480) thanks to 24 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.

Marte has picked up a hit in 77.2% of his 57 games this season, with at least two hits in 28.1% of them.

Looking at the 57 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (15.8%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Marte has an RBI in 18 of 57 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them.

He has scored in 30 of 57 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .264 AVG .263 .333 OBP .323 .444 SLG .544 9 XBH 7 1 HR 4 8 RBI 8 15/7 K/BB 7/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 31 GP 26 23 (74.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (80.8%) 7 (22.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (34.6%) 17 (54.8%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (50.0%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (19.2%) 10 (32.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (30.8%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings