Josh Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .212 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on June 8 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with ) against the Nationals.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 12 doubles and 16 walks while batting .247.

Rojas has had a hit in 26 of 49 games this year (53.1%), including multiple hits 11 times (22.4%).

He has not homered in his 49 games this year.

Rojas has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (36.7%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (12.2%).

He has scored in 18 games this season (36.7%), including four multi-run games (8.2%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .246 AVG .261 .323 OBP .280 .316 SLG .348 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 9 RBI 9 19/7 K/BB 8/2 2 SB 2 Home Away 27 GP 22 14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (54.5%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (27.3%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings