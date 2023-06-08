Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - June 8
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .212 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on June 8 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with ) against the Nationals.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 12 doubles and 16 walks while batting .247.
- Rojas has had a hit in 26 of 49 games this year (53.1%), including multiple hits 11 times (22.4%).
- He has not homered in his 49 games this year.
- Rojas has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (36.7%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (12.2%).
- He has scored in 18 games this season (36.7%), including four multi-run games (8.2%).
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.246
|AVG
|.261
|.323
|OBP
|.280
|.316
|SLG
|.348
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|9
|19/7
|K/BB
|8/2
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|22
|14 (51.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (54.5%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (27.3%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (40.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (31.8%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.70 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 83 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.09), 56th in WHIP (1.418), and 54th in K/9 (7.4).
