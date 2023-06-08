Jose Herrera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jose Herrera (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jose Herrera At The Plate
- Herrera is batting .231 with four doubles and seven walks.
- In eight of 21 games this season (38.1%) Herrera has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (19.0%).
- He has not homered in his 21 games this season.
- In five games this year, Herrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In eight games this year (38.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.111
|AVG
|.313
|.200
|OBP
|.450
|.111
|SLG
|.438
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|8/2
|K/BB
|6/4
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).
- The Nationals allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (83 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.09), 56th in WHIP (1.418), and 54th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
