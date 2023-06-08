The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jose Herrera (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Jose Herrera At The Plate

Herrera is batting .231 with four doubles and seven walks.

In eight of 21 games this season (38.1%) Herrera has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (19.0%).

He has not homered in his 21 games this season.

In five games this year, Herrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In eight games this year (38.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .111 AVG .313 .200 OBP .450 .111 SLG .438 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 3 8/2 K/BB 6/4 1 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 11 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings