Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - June 8
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (.273 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy has two doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while hitting .184.
- In 40.0% of his 30 games this season, McCarthy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of 30 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in five games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In eight games this year (26.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.111
|.211
|OBP
|.250
|.333
|SLG
|.111
|3
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|7/2
|K/BB
|5/3
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|11
|9 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (27.3%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.70 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 83 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Gray (4-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.09), 56th in WHIP (1.418), and 54th in K/9 (7.4) among pitchers who qualify.
