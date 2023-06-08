Gabriel Moreno -- .214 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the mound, on June 8 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has seven doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .280.

Moreno has reached base via a hit in 30 games this year (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

In 49 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.

In 34.7% of his games this season, Moreno has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (8.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 10 of 49 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 .364 AVG .237 .386 OBP .244 .418 SLG .368 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 8 RBI 8 10/2 K/BB 11/1 1 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 20 18 (62.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (45.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings