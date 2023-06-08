Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Evan Longoria -- with a slugging percentage of .710 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on June 8 at 1:05 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Nationals.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria has six doubles, eight home runs and six walks while batting .225.
- In 48.5% of his 33 games this season, Longoria has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 24.2% of his games in 2023 (eight of 33), and 7.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Longoria has an RBI in 12 of 33 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored in 13 of 33 games (39.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|.265
|AVG
|.189
|.316
|OBP
|.231
|.500
|SLG
|.378
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|3
|11/3
|K/BB
|10/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (50.0%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (43.8%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (18.8%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (83 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gray (4-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.09), 56th in WHIP (1.418), and 54th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
