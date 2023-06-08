On Thursday, Emmanuel Rivera (batting .417 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Nationals.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is batting .362 with eight doubles, a home run and five walks.

Rivera is batting .421 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Rivera has reached base via a hit in 20 games this season (of 29 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

Rivera has driven in a run in 10 games this season (34.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 48.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 .389 AVG .333 .389 OBP .368 .611 SLG .444 2 XBH 2 1 HR 0 3 RBI 2 1/0 K/BB 3/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 14 11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (50.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (42.9%)

