Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will look to out-hit Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Nationals (+125). The total for the contest has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -155 +125 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 7-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks have won three of their last five games against the spread.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have gone 19-9 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 67.9% of those games).

Arizona has a record of 10-4 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (71.4% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Diamondbacks have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

Arizona has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 28 times this season for a 28-31-3 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks are 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-14 17-11 14-9 23-16 26-15 11-10

