Thursday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (37-25) and the Washington Nationals (25-36) matching up at Nationals Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:05 PM ET on June 8.

The probable pitchers are Merrill Kelly (7-3) for the Diamondbacks and Josiah Gray (4-5) for the Nationals.

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 7-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Diamondbacks have a record of 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 28 times this season and won 19, or 67.9%, of those games.

Arizona is 10-4 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

Arizona is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 313 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks' 4.33 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

