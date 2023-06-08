Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - June 8
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Walker -- hitting .306 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the mound, on June 8 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Nationals.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .253.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 104th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.
- In 34 of 58 games this season (58.6%) Walker has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (29.3%).
- He has gone deep in 11 games this year (19.0%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Walker has had at least one RBI in 39.7% of his games this season (23 of 58), with more than one RBI eight times (13.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this season (53.4%), including multiple runs in three games.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.243
|AVG
|.308
|.280
|OBP
|.347
|.486
|SLG
|.585
|9
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|16
|15/3
|K/BB
|12/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|18 (58.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (59.3%)
|6 (19.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (40.7%)
|18 (58.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (48.1%)
|5 (16.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (22.2%)
|10 (32.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (48.1%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.70 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 83 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Gray gets the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.09), 56th in WHIP (1.418), and 54th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
