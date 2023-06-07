The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Pavin Smith (.139 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-6 with a home run) against the Nationals.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .212 with five doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.

In 21 of 43 games this season (48.8%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (16.3%).

He has gone deep in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 15 games this season (34.9%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 39.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 .353 AVG .200 .511 OBP .310 .412 SLG .480 2 XBH 3 0 HR 2 8 RBI 6 11/11 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 18 13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (44.4%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (38.9%)

