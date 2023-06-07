Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nick Ahmed is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks battle Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 2, when he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Braves.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is hitting .228 with five doubles, a home run and five walks.
- In 48.5% of his 33 games this season, Ahmed has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 33 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this year (24.2%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight of 33 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|.324
|AVG
|.176
|.324
|OBP
|.200
|.432
|SLG
|.235
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|5/0
|K/BB
|7/1
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (37.5%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.3%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (25.0%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (18.8%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (82 total, 1.4 per game).
- Corbin (4-5 with a 4.92 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the left-hander tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.92), 63rd in WHIP (1.478), and 65th in K/9 (5.6) among pitchers who qualify.
