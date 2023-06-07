Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel leads Arizona with 62 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .550.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.
- Gurriel enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .222.
- Gurriel has had a hit in 40 of 53 games this year (75.5%), including multiple hits 15 times (28.3%).
- In eight games this season, he has hit a home run (15.1%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- In 41.5% of his games this season, Gurriel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this season (41.5%), including five multi-run games (9.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.350
|AVG
|.262
|.426
|OBP
|.303
|.667
|SLG
|.361
|10
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|4
|10/7
|K/BB
|12/4
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|24
|21 (72.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (79.2%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|15 (51.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (29.2%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.68).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (82 total, 1.4 per game).
- Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.92 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 33-year-old's 4.92 ERA ranks 61st, 1.478 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 5.6 K/9 ranks 65th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.