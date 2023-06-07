The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel leads Arizona with 62 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .550.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.

Gurriel enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .222.

Gurriel has had a hit in 40 of 53 games this year (75.5%), including multiple hits 15 times (28.3%).

In eight games this season, he has hit a home run (15.1%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

In 41.5% of his games this season, Gurriel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 22 games this season (41.5%), including five multi-run games (9.4%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .350 AVG .262 .426 OBP .303 .667 SLG .361 10 XBH 4 4 HR 1 15 RBI 4 10/7 K/BB 12/4 1 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 24 21 (72.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 15 (51.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings