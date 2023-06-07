On Wednesday, Ketel Marte (coming off going 1-for-6) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-6) against the Nationals.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has 10 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 18 walks while hitting .271.

Marte has gotten a hit in 43 of 56 games this year (76.8%), including 15 multi-hit games (26.8%).

He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 56), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Marte has an RBI in 18 of 56 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them.

He has scored a run in 29 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .264 AVG .263 .333 OBP .323 .444 SLG .544 9 XBH 7 1 HR 4 8 RBI 8 15/7 K/BB 7/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 31 GP 25 23 (74.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (80.0%) 7 (22.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (32.0%) 17 (54.8%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.0%) 10 (32.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings