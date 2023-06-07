Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Ketel Marte (coming off going 1-for-6) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-6) against the Nationals.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has 10 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 18 walks while hitting .271.
- Marte has gotten a hit in 43 of 56 games this year (76.8%), including 15 multi-hit games (26.8%).
- He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 56), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Marte has an RBI in 18 of 56 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them.
- He has scored a run in 29 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.264
|AVG
|.263
|.333
|OBP
|.323
|.444
|SLG
|.544
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|8
|15/7
|K/BB
|7/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|25
|23 (74.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (80.0%)
|7 (22.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (32.0%)
|17 (54.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (48.0%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.0%)
|10 (32.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.68 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (82 total, 1.4 per game).
- Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.92 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.92), 63rd in WHIP (1.478), and 65th in K/9 (5.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.