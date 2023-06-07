Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (.290 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy has two doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while hitting .191.
- McCarthy has picked up a hit in 12 of 29 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- He has homered in one of 29 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In eight games this season (27.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.111
|.211
|OBP
|.250
|.333
|SLG
|.111
|3
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|7/2
|K/BB
|5/3
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|10
|9 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (30.0%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.68 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (82 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Corbin (4-5) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.92 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander went five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 33-year-old's 4.92 ERA ranks 61st, 1.478 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 5.6 K/9 ranks 65th among qualifying pitchers this season.
