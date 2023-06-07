Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Evan Longoria (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Braves.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is hitting .216 with four doubles, eight home runs and six walks.
- In 15 of 32 games this year (46.9%) Longoria has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (12.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 11 games this season (34.4%), Longoria has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 13 games this year (40.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|.265
|AVG
|.189
|.316
|OBP
|.231
|.500
|SLG
|.378
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|3
|11/3
|K/BB
|10/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (82 total, 1.4 per game).
- Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.92 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.92), 63rd in WHIP (1.478), and 65th in K/9 (5.6).
