The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.436 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Nationals.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Discover More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera has seven doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .348.

In 19 of 28 games this season (67.9%) Rivera has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (35.7%).

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Rivera has driven in a run in nine games this year (32.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 13 games this season (46.4%), including three multi-run games (10.7%).

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 .389 AVG .333 .389 OBP .368 .611 SLG .444 2 XBH 2 1 HR 0 3 RBI 2 1/0 K/BB 3/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 13 11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings