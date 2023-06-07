Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.436 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Nationals.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera has seven doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .348.
- In 19 of 28 games this season (67.9%) Rivera has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (35.7%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Rivera has driven in a run in nine games this year (32.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 13 games this season (46.4%), including three multi-run games (10.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|.389
|AVG
|.333
|.389
|OBP
|.368
|.611
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|1/0
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|11 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.68 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (82 total, 1.4 per game).
- Corbin (4-5) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.92 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the left-hander tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.92), 63rd in WHIP (1.478), and 65th in K/9 (5.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.