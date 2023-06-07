The Arizona Diamondbacks (36-25) and the Washington Nationals (25-35) will match up on Wednesday, June 7 at Nationals Park, with Zach Davies getting the ball for the Diamondbacks and Patrick Corbin toeing the rubber for the Nationals. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +105. A 10-run total has been listed for the matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Davies - ARI (0-1, 5.40 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (4-5, 4.92 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 18 out of the 27 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Diamondbacks have a 17-8 record (winning 68% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 6-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 54 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (40.7%) in those games.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 19-30 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-4.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nick Ahmed 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+160) Evan Longoria 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+130) Christian Walker 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (-105) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+125) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+140)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 3rd Win NL West +700 - 2nd

