How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 7
The Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks, on Wednesday at Nationals Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Nationals Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB play with 69 total home runs.
- Arizona ranks fifth in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage.
- The Diamondbacks have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.261).
- Arizona has the No. 5 offense in baseball, scoring five runs per game (307 total runs).
- The Diamondbacks' .328 on-base percentage is 10th-best in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.6 times per game, the fourth-best mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.
- Arizona has the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.339).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zach Davies (0-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/1/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Connor Seabold
|6/2/2023
|Braves
|W 3-2
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Charlie Morton
|6/3/2023
|Braves
|L 5-2
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Spencer Strider
|6/4/2023
|Braves
|L 8-5
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Mike Soroka
|6/6/2023
|Nationals
|W 10-5
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Jake Irvin
|6/7/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Patrick Corbin
|6/8/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Josiah Gray
|6/9/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/10/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Matthew Boyd
|6/11/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Joey Wentz
|6/12/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Taijuan Walker
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.