The Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks, on Wednesday at Nationals Park.

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB play with 69 total home runs.

Arizona ranks fifth in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.261).

Arizona has the No. 5 offense in baseball, scoring five runs per game (307 total runs).

The Diamondbacks' .328 on-base percentage is 10th-best in baseball.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.6 times per game, the fourth-best mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Arizona has the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.339).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Davies (0-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/1/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Home Zach Davies Connor Seabold 6/2/2023 Braves W 3-2 Home Merrill Kelly Charlie Morton 6/3/2023 Braves L 5-2 Home Ryne Nelson Spencer Strider 6/4/2023 Braves L 8-5 Home Zac Gallen Mike Soroka 6/6/2023 Nationals W 10-5 Away Tommy Henry Jake Irvin 6/7/2023 Nationals - Away Zach Davies Patrick Corbin 6/8/2023 Nationals - Away Merrill Kelly Josiah Gray 6/9/2023 Tigers - Away Ryne Nelson Michael Lorenzen 6/10/2023 Tigers - Away Zac Gallen Matthew Boyd 6/11/2023 Tigers - Away Tommy Henry Joey Wentz 6/12/2023 Phillies - Home Zach Davies Taijuan Walker

