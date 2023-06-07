Zach Davies and Patrick Corbin are the projected starters when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Washington Nationals play on Wednesday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +110 moneyline odds. The game's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -135 +110 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Diamondbacks have a record of 6-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Diamondbacks have a record of 4-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (18-9).

Arizona has a 13-6 record (winning 68.4% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Diamondbacks a 57.4% chance to win.

Arizona has played in 61 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-30-3).

The Diamondbacks are 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-14 16-11 14-9 22-16 26-15 10-10

