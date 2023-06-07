Wednesday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (36-25) and Washington Nationals (25-35) matching up at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on June 7.

The Diamondbacks will look to Zach Davies (0-1) against the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (4-5).

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 6-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Diamondbacks have won four of their last six games against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have won 18, or 66.7%, of the 27 games they've played as favorites this season.

Arizona is 18-8 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 307 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Schedule